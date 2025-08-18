3 Assam Women Hit By Train While Crossing Tracks, Were Going On Morning Walk

A morning walk turned deadly for three women in Assam after they were hit by a train. The accident occurred near Bamunigaon Railway Station when the women were crossing a railway track. Northeast Frontier Railway authority has requested the public not to venture near railway tracks or cross railway tracks except authorised places/locations to avoid any unfortunate incident.

At around 5:25 am, two trains - Ujanimukha Puri Express and an NMG goods train - were crossing the area simultaneously. The women allegedly heard the horn and switched tracks but were hit by the other train - Guwahati-bound Puri Express.

Locals have alleged that since the Puri Express was on an electric engine and in full speed, it did not blow its horn, which is why women, walking beside the track, did not realise the train was coming from behind.

The women came from a Boko village, 300 meters away from the railway track. The victims have been identified as Rumi Das (55), Korabi Malu (60), and Uttara Das (60).

"At about 5:25 am, an unfortunate incident took place when 03 ladies, who had come onto the railway track between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in the Kamakhya - Goalpara route, were run over by Train number 15643," said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway.

Boko Police responded to the accident and have launched an inquiry. Authorities are expected to review the safety infrastructure in the accident-prone section. Locals are urging railway officials and the government to implement immediate safeguards to prevent further tragedies.

Locals claim that in the past two decades, at least 20 people have died after being hit by a train.