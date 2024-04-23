Man Loses iPhone 13, Xiaomi Civi 2 At Delhi's Jama Masjid. He Explains How He Traced Them

Shahrukh's experience underscores several security best practices.

In a recent social media post, tech influencer Tech Star Shahrukh recounted a situation where he successfully recovered his lost phones thanks to technological safeguards. During a visit to Jama Masjid for Ramadan iftar, Shahrukh and his wife were carrying three smartphones: an Apple iPhone 13, a Xiaomi Civi 2, and a Redmi K50 Ultra. Upon leaving, they discovered a compartment in their bag containing two phones - the iPhone and the Xiaomi - had been tampered with and the devices were missing.

Despite warnings regarding past thefts, Shahrukh attempted to alert bystanders. Fortunately, the Xiaomi Civi 2 remained powered on due to its "Shutdown Confirmation" feature, which requires a password for device shutdown. This crucial detail proved to be a significant advantage.

Utilizing the "Find My Device" function on the Xiaomi website, Shahrukh was able to locate the missing phone. The phone began ringing audibly, leading to its recovery near Gate No 2 of Jama Masjid.

Shahrukh's experience underscores several security best practices. First, removing the SIM card from a lost phone can significantly hinder recovery efforts. Second, he recommends avoiding carrying expensive electronics in crowded environments, suggesting a chest bag as a more secure alternative. Finally, Shahrukh emphasizes the importance of enabling the "Shutdown Confirmation" feature on mobile devices for an additional layer of security.

"Even though We got our phones back. That day still haunts us. It was pure horror. With some Luck, So Quick Thinking, Some Patience & Help of Allah, We were able to get it back. If thieves would have been more intelligent,

We would have lost it," Shahrukh wrote on X.

