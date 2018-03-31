Minister VK Singh To Leave For Iraq To Bring Back Bodies Of 39 Indians Sources also said that minister VK Singh is expected to bring back the bodies by late Monday or Tuesday.

Minister VK Singh will come back to Amritsar then Patna and Kolkata to hand over bodies to the relatives. New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh is expected to fly to Iraq tomorrow in a C-17 plane to bring back mortal remains of the



Sources also said that the minister is expected to bring back the bodies by late Monday or Tuesday.



"MoS Singh will most probably leave tomorrow for Iraq to bring back mortal remains of these 39 Indians. After coming back, he will first go to Amritsar followed by Patna, Kolkata to hand over bodies to their relatives," a source said on Saturday.



Families of some of these victims had met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on March 26.



Earlier this month, Ms Swaraj had told Parliament that as many as 40 Indians were abducted by terror group ISIS from Mosul in Iraq in June 2014, but one of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh.



The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said.



