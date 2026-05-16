Midnight Demolition Drive Targeting Temples Sparks Protest In Rajkot

A late-night anti-encroachment operation conducted by the municipal corporation in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Friday led to public unrest after authorities deployed bulldozers to dismantle several religious structures. Aimed at clearing traffic bottlenecks across various parts of the city, the operation targeted 12 small temples and shrines.

The surprise action triggered intense pushback, particularly along Rajkot's Mavdi Main Road area, where angry residents blocked the streets to halt the demolition crew. As municipal teams arrived at the location, locals gathered on the road to stage a peaceful demonstration, chanting religious hymns to protect the structure. Tensions escalated significantly around 4:00 AM as a heated confrontation broke out between the residents and civic officials.

Demonstrators argued that the specific shrine did not obstruct the flow of traffic and questioned the necessity of the demolition. The standoff was eventually resolved after the community provided a formal assurance to reduce the physical dimensions of the structure within 48 hours, prompting authorities to only remove the outer platform extending onto the road before withdrawing.

The decision to execute the demolitions under the cover of darkness has fuelled deep resentment among local community members and religious groups against the ruling establishment. Expressing severe disappointment, residents pointed out that the public felt abandoned by their elected representatives, who were unavailable during the crisis.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation defended the strict measures as essential for urban traffic management, explaining that the midnight timing was strategically chosen to prevent massive public gatherings and potential law and order issues during day hours.

The entire operation lasted from 1:30 AM to 5:00 AM under heavy security, involving coordination with the fire department, electricity board, civic vigilance teams, and local police to ensure the demolitions were carried out without major violence.