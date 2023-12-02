'Have Sex, Or Lose Work': How A Mumbai Man Raped Mexican DJ For Years

The woman currently lives in Mumbai and the accused is her manager, he said. (Representational)

The Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly raping a 31-year-old Mexican woman disc jockey (DJ), an official said on Saturday.

The 35-year-old accused, who also works as a DJ, was arrested on Friday after the victim lodged a complaint against him last week, the official of Bandra police station said.

As per the complaint, the accused raped the woman on several occasions since 2019.

The woman currently lives in Mumbai and the accused is her manager, he said.

"The woman said in her complaint that she met the accused through social media in 2017. He allegedly sexually assaulted her at his home in Bandra in July 2019, after which he raped her on multiple occasions," the police official said.

"The woman said that the accused used to force himself on her by threatening to kick her out of an assignment if she refused. He also allegedly blackmailed her through some of her intimate pictures," he said.

The victim complained that the accused used to send inappropriate pictures to her. Despite getting married to another woman in 2020, he kept on texting her sexually explicit things and making sexual demands from her, he added.

Based on her complaint, the police filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the accused, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

