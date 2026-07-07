Meta Gets 3 More Days To Submit Response On Its WhatsApp Username Feature

The government on Wednesday gave Meta - the social media giant that owns WhatsApp - a three-day extension to submit its response to concerns over the proposed username feature.

Meta, meanwhile, said the feature will not be rolled out until such concerns are addressed.

The government last week issued a notice after a delegation from the American company met officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. During the discussion, the officials expressed concerns over digital security and scams, and flagged potential red flags.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that the introduction of usernames - meant to keep phone numbers private - could lead to a spurt in fraudsters impersonating celebrities and authority figures to con people out of money.

The spectre of 'digital arrests' and cyber thefts cost Indian wallets nearly Rs 22,500 crore in 2025 alone, underlining concerns that this level of anonymity could only encourage crooks.

Meta has said it has multiple layers of defence to address these concerns, including algorithms to detect and block patterns of digital fraud. The company also said high-profile names - including public figures, government entities and celebrities - have been withheld so they can be claimed by their rightful owners.

The system will also place limits on accounts trying to contact multiple users, Meta said.

Meta had earlier announced its new username feature for its market-leading messaging platform, saying it would make interactions more private and less intrusive. WhatsApp - which has over three billion users globally - currently relies on phone numbers as the primary way for users to connect.

What is the change?

With usernames, your phone number will no longer be automatically visible in certain situations. These include:

When you are added to large group chats

When you message a person for the first time

Restricting access in this way means your number stays private unless you choose to share it.

How will usernames work?

Users will be able to pick a unique username that others can use to contact them instead of a phone number.

Usernames must be between three and 35 characters

At its core, it's designed as a privacy feature rather than a social media identity. There's no searchable directory or suggestions.

People will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time

A user can set a "username key" to control who can contact them. First-time messages via their username require this key, adding an extra layer of protection. The key can be changed at any time.

Once the feature is live, if you use a username, your phone number will not be visible when you message someone or a business for the first time.

WhatsApp also says most people should choose usernames that are unique and shared only with people they trust. If needed, the app will offer a username generator to help users create one.