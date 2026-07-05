Sambit Patra's WhatsApp Hacked, Fraudsters Seek Rs 55,000 From His Contacts

Senior BJP MP and party spokesperson Sambit Patra has said his WhatsApp account was compromised, with hackers allegedly sending messages from his number seeking money from people in his contact list.

One such message was received by NDTV's Ali Abbas Naqvi. The sender requested Rs 55,000 and later shared a QR code linked to a person identified as Jagdish Paswan. When asked to collect the money in person instead, the sender refused and continued insisting on an online transfer, raising suspicion that the account had been compromised.

Patra later confirmed the incident in a post on X.

"My WhatsApp number has been hacked. After WhatsApp was hacked, people are being sent misleading messages from my number and money is being demanded through various means. Please note that all such messages are completely fake and part of cybercrime. They have nothing to do with me," he wrote. He added that he had informed senior Odisha Police officials and urged people not to respond to messages or send money until his account is restored.

Patra is not the first public figure to face such an incident. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and actor Swara Bhasker have also publicly reported their WhatsApp accounts being compromised. Last year, BJP leader Dinesh Chand Sharma's account was similarly compromised, with fraudsters allegedly sending messages to thousands of contacts seeking money.

How To Protect Your WhatsApp Account

Turn on two-step verification by going to Settings -- Account -- Two-step verification. Set a six-digit PIN and add a recovery email address. This provides an additional layer of security even if someone obtains your SMS verification code.

Regularly check Settings -- Linked Devices. If you notice any unfamiliar device, log it out immediately.

Strengthen your privacy settings by enabling features such as blocking messages from unknown accounts, protecting your IP address during calls and using Chat Lock or App Lock with fingerprint or Face ID.

Never share your six-digit WhatsApp verification code with anyone, regardless of who they claim to be. Avoid clicking on unknown links, scanning suspicious QR codes or opening files from unverified sources. Use only the official WhatsApp application downloaded from trusted app stores, keep both the app and your phone updated, and avoid modified versions such as GB WhatsApp or FM WhatsApp.

What To Do If Your WhatsApp Is Compromised

If you believe your WhatsApp account has been compromised, immediately log back into WhatsApp using your phone number. This usually logs out any unauthorised session.

Inform your contacts through another communication channel or your WhatsApp status that your account has been compromised and ask them not to respond to any requests for money.

You should also report the incident to WhatsApp by emailing support@whatsapp.com and lodge a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or the Cyber Crime Portal.