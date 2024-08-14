Your WhatsApp Groups Aren't Safe, Here's How Scammers Are Targeting You

The scam involves fraudsters posing as group members and requesting a one-time passcode.

Online scam experts have issued a warning for WhatsApp users to be on guard after a spate of reports of a new scam tricking people using the group messaging feature. With more than two billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is now a happy hunting ground for cybercriminals looking for personal information.

The British national cybercrime centre, Action Fraud, has warned that there have been more than 630 cases reported this year where fraudsters infiltrate group chats by pretending to be legitimate members and incite users into giving out sensitive information.

Experts are warning WhatsApp users to be vigilant over messages sent in group chats that are unsolicited or suspicious. If a user is getting this kind of message, it could mean that someone is running a scam. Hence, it is important to be alert every second and take matters to the concerned authority so that leakage of data can be averted.

How Fraudsters Scam The Users

According to a release by Action Fraud, the scam often begins when a member of the group receives a WhatsApp audio call from the fraudster, pretending or claiming to be another member of the group. Then the fraudster will tell the victim they are sending them a one-time passcode, which will allow them to join an upcoming video call for group members. In reality, the criminal is asking for a registration code to register the victim's WhatsApp account on a new device so they can take over their account.

Once the fraudster has access to the victim's WhatsApp account, they will enable two-step verification, which makes it impossible for the victim to regain access to their account. Other members of the group, or friends and family in the victim's contacts, will then be messaged, asking them to transfer money urgently as they are in desperate need of help.

"With more than 630 reports already this year, we are urging users, and in particular those in big group chats on WhatsApp, to be on their guard and monitor who joins the chats," Detective Superintendent Gary Miles, Head of the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau at the City of London Police, said.

Reacting to the reports of the scam a WhatsApp spokesperson said: "All personal messages sent on WhatsApp are protected by end-to-end encryption, but we can all play a role in keeping our accounts safe."

"We recommend that all users set up two-step verification for added security and advise people never to share their six-digit PIN code with others, not even with friends or family."

"If you receive a suspicious message (even if you think you know who it's from), calling or requesting a voice note is the fastest and simplest way to check that someone is who they say they are."

As of July 2023, WhatsApp had around 2.78 billion active users worldwide. The messaging app reached 2 billion users in 2020 and is expected to reach 3.14 billion by 2025.