Harsha Bhogle Raises Alarm On 'WhatsApp Hijacking' Scam, Shares Safety Tips

With the increasing use of digital platforms and online transactions, digital scams have become more prevalent and sophisticated. Recently, Harsha Bhogle, a renowned Indian cricket commentator, warned internet users about a rising cyber threat known as the "WhatsApp hijacking scam." In a post on X, Mr Bhogle emphasised the importance of vigilance in safeguarding WhatsApp accounts. He shared a personal anecdote about a relative who recently fell prey to the scam, while boarding a flight.

"Last month, a relative received a message from a friend asking for a code sent to her by mistake. Without any suspicion or doubt in their friendship, she shared the code that came on text. And guess what? She was logged out of her WhatsApp account, and the scammer was texting her contacts pretending to be her. They were asking for money or codes to also hijack their WhatsApp accounts. It's even worse when this happens when you're boarding a flight and you are in a hurry," the post read.

pic.twitter.com/rJXcAj33fO — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2025

The scammer changed the group settings, updated the backup email ID, and locked them out. Mr Bhogle thanked Meta for restoring access. He also shared a video by Saksham Senior, explaining the scam's mechanics and prevention tips in both English and Hindi.

The Hindi version features Rajneil R Kamath, founder of Saksham Senior, who explained the scam's execution and offered safety tips in the digital world. He emphasized that such attacks occur only when individuals interact with scammers, highlighting the importance of caution and awareness.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "If people stop giving tips or stop clicking on unknown links scamming won't be easy for the scammers."

Another commented, "The tactics used in this scam, like asking for a verification code and then using the compromised account to target contacts, are quite common. It's a good reminder to be very cautious about sharing any codes received via SMS."

A third added, "This is so important... scams like this are getting way too common. Thanks for sharing... Harsha."