Mercedes-Benz To Invest $360 Million In Maharashtra, Says Minister

Potential investment will be a sizeable jump from the company's January announcement. (Representational)

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will invest 30 billion rupees ($360 million) in the Indian state of Maharashtra, the state's Industries minister Uday Samant said in a post on X on Thursday.

Uday Samant said he had discussions with the carmaker's representatives while on a tour in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The potential investment will be a sizeable jump from the company's January announcement when it said it will invest $24 million in India this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)