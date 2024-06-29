Men Dressed As Delivery Agents Fatally Shoot Bouncer, 25, In Gurugram

The incident took place around 9 pm on Friday. (Representative pic)

A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Friday when Anuj, who worked as a bouncer, was in a market area in Gurugram district's Ullahwas village, a senior police officer said.

The the bike-borne duo, dressed in uniforms of Zomato and Blinkit, allegedly fired five bullets at Anuj and fled the spot, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Anuj was a resident of Kadarpur village and worked as a bouncer with a private liquor outlet, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and efforts are underway to nab the accused, the officer said.

