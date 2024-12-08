Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Faces Backlash Over 'Hindutva' Remark

The controversy erupted over Iltija Mufti's poston X on Saturday. (File)

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, faced severe backlash from multiple political quarters over her remarks on Hinduism.

Many leaders criticised her for making divisive statements and suggested that she "seek psychiatric help."

The controversy erupted over her post on X on Saturday.

Following the backlash, Iltija Mufti clarified her stance, stating that she invoked Lord Ram in her post to spotlight the hypocrisy of those who claim to uphold Ram Rajya while indulge in acts of brutality.

Her comments drew sharp reactions from political leaders across the spectrum, who accused her of making derogatory and divisive remarks against Hinduism.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok said, "The Mufti family is the biggest disease for Jammu and Kashmir and the country. It is better for them to refrain from making such statements against Hindutva."

Congress MP Imran Masood also said that such statements are "baseless."

"By making such baseless statements, people want to benefit their politics. One should respect all religions. When you do not respect someone's religion and faith, why would they respect yours?" he told IANS.

Maharashtra AIMIM MLA Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique said, "It is obvious that the talk of sectarianism is like a sore, a disease. Our country is secular, and everyone has their own rights here. Talking about sectarianism or discrimination is not right."

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel stressed the fundamental right to practice any religion on wants.

"Every person has a right to practice their religion and faith. We, hailing from the land of Ganga and Yamuna, should respect all religions," he said.

Shiv Sena MLA Ashish Jaiswal dismissed her remarks, saying, "She is herself ill."

Maharashtra BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar commented, "She should consult a psychiatrist and get herself tested. She is the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, so it is not necessary to discuss her."

Rohit Pawar, the SP MLA in Maharashtra stressed that no one should make "such derogatory statements" about any religion.

