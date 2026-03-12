Meghalaya Violence: Garo Hills Council Polls Delayed Amid Unrest, Deaths

Tensions gripped Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district after violence linked to the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) left two people dead and triggered widespread unrest.

Earlier, clashes broke out between members of the Garo community and supporters of non-tribal candidates seeking to contest the council elections scheduled for April 10. The situation escalated rapidly, with incidents of arson, stone pelting and vandalism reported from several areas. Police sources said that the Tura-based office of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) also came under attack during the unrest.

Following the violence, the state government deployed additional security forces across sensitive areas and suspended mobile internet services to prevent the spread of rumours. The Army was also called in to conduct flag marches to stabilise the situation.

With the law-and-order situation deteriorating, the Meghalaya government has postponed the GHADC elections that were originally scheduled for April 10. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the decision was taken after reviewing the situation on the ground and assessing the difficulties faced by residents in the region.

Authorities say the district remains tense but under control, with curfew restrictions continuing in several pockets of West Garo Hills.

Meghalaya Violence: Chief Minister Defies Security Advice

Amid the volatile situation, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he refused to leave his residence despite intelligence warnings that groups were planning to attack his home.

In a video message, Sangma said he had received information that individuals were moving towards his residence with the intention of burning his house and attacking his family.

According to him, security officials advised him to relocate to a safer location as part of standard protocol. However, he chose to remain at his residence.

"Earlier, I received information that different groups and several individuals were heading towards my residence with the intention of burning my house and attacking my family. Based on this information, and in accordance with my security protocol, I was advised to move to another place. However, I did not leave and I did not agree to relocate, because I am not afraid," Sangma said.

"Today, my life is not in anyone's hands except in the hands of our Lord." He also invoked the legacy of his father, former Lok Sabha Speaker P.A. Sangma, saying he drew courage from it.

"I am also an A-chik (Garo), and the blood of PA Sangma runs in me. I draw courage from his legacy. I love my community deeply, and I am working for the cause of our people with the utmost integrity and honesty," he added.

What Triggered The Violence

The unrest is linked to a controversy over who can contest the GHADC elections. The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council had issued a notification making Scheduled Tribe certificates mandatory for candidates filing nominations, effectively barring non-tribal residents from contesting the polls. The move sparked protests in several areas of the plains belt, where many non-tribal communities live.

However, the Meghalaya High Court struck down the notification, observing that it bypassed proper legislative procedures and could not be enforced through an executive order. The court ruling became a flashpoint in the already sensitive debate over tribal political rights and representation in the autonomous district councils of the state.

Wider Impact Of The Unrest

The violence has had spillover effects on normal life in the district. Authorities postponed two Class 12 board examinations in West Garo Hills because of the tense situation and curfew restrictions.

Local residents in several neighbourhoods reportedly guarded their areas overnight after incidents of arson and looting during the clashes. Officials have also partially relaxed curfew in neighbouring East Garo Hills to allow essential movement while security deployment continues across the region.

Meanwhile, the state government has appealed for calm as police and district authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. With the GHADC elections now postponed, officials say fresh dates will be announced once the security situation improves.