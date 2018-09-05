Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Quits Lok Sabha

Conrad Sangma defeated Congress candidate Charlotte W Momin (File)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday submitted his resignation as the member of Lok Sabha to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, a week after he won the bypoll from South Tura seat.

Mr Sangma, who assumed charge as the chief minister of Meghalaya in March, had to get elected to the assembly to continue in office.

"I have submitted my resignation as Member of Parliament to the Speaker," he said.

Meanwhile, assembly commissioner and secretary Andew Simons said the chief minister will take oath as lawmaker before Speaker Donkupar Roy today.

Mr Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker Purno A Sanga, defeated Congress candidate Charlotte W Momin and two other Independent nominees to win the South Tura seat on August 27.

His sister Agatha Sangma vacated the seat in July to facilitate the contest.

After the by-elections to South Tura and Ranikor Assembly constituencies last month, the seat tally of both the ruling NPP and the Congress are 20 each.