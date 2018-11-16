Meet Rafia Rahim, First Woman Radio Jockey In Kashmir's Budgam

Rafia Rahim studied in the University of Kashmir.

Like a positive ray of sunshine, 24-year-old Rafia Rahim has become the first woman radio jockey from Kashmir's Budgam district. She lives in Charari Sharief town and has now become a household name after she hosted various local programs on the radio station.

Rafia, who has become the first woman radio jockey on a private radio station, is a 2016 pass out from the Media Education and Research Centre in the University of Kashmir.

Long before she enrolled in the journalism programme at the University of Kashmir, Rafia Rahim hosted Good Morning Jammu and Kashmir on Doordarshan, a show that comprises debates on social issues.

Rafia Rahim joined a local English daily as a paid intern. Later, after going through an audition, she got selected for the said radio station as an RJ.

"In February, I got selected for Radio Jockeying. I received proper training in Chandigarh from the radio station. With my program, I try to entertain people and take away all their tensions, sadness and tiredness," she said, adding that she wants to entertain the Kashmiri audience.

"It feels nice when people recognise me due to my work. I feel very grateful," she added.