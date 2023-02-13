Video: Drunk UP Man Drags Car With Container Truck, Narrow Escape For 4

The shocking drag followed an altercation between car occupants and the truck driver

A huge 22-wheel container truck hit a car in Meerut and then dragged it for about 3 kilometres as bystanders looked on in shock.

Visuals of the hatchback being pushed by the truck, a scene fresh out of a Bollywood movie, are now viral on social media.

Fortunately, all the four occupants of the car had jumped out in time and escaped any serious injury.

According to local residents, the car was dragged for about 3 kilometres. They shouted out to the truck driver, asking him to stop, but the heavy vehicle drove on and only came to a halt after police gave chase and intercepted it. The driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, has been taken into custody.

The drag shocker reportedly followed an altercation between the car occupants and the truck driver.

The incident came to the fore a day after a speeding truck hit a 'bagghi' -- a horse-driven cart used in weddings -- carrying five people in Meerut. Three people, including two brothers, were killed in the incident and the remaining two suffered injuries, police said. The truck driver is on the run. The incident also comes a month after a 20-year-old Delhi woman died after a car hit her scooter and then dragged her for several kilometres.

The Meerut truck drag has yet again brought rash driving under the spotlight and raised serious questions on enforcement of traffic rules in a country which reports nearly 2 lakh accident deaths annually.