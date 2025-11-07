Mother Of 3 Asks Lover To Kill Husband, He Shoots Him, Dumps Body In Field

A woman had her husband killed by her lover after the former found out about her affair in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

The man's body was found with three bullet marks in a field outside his village. His wife, a mother of three, mourned his death before eloping with her lover.

Initially, police thought robbery might have been the motive behind the murder, but further investigation pointed to a different story.

When the police tried to question the wife of the victim, it emerged that she had been missing from her home in Agwanpur village. They then discovered that the woman, Anjali, was in an extramarital relationship with another man, Ajay, who was a resident of the same village.

Ajay was also not at his home when the police tried to contact him. The pair was later found together in hiding.

During questioning, Ajay revealed the truth. He said that Rahul became aware of the illicit relationship, and this made Anjali so upset that she hatched a plan to kill him.

As per their plan, Ajay asked Rahul to meet him near the fields. When he arrived there, he shot him thrice, the probe revealed.

A similar story has emerged from the same district where a woman got her husband killed over her affair.

The woman, Kajal, first gave her husband sedatives and then, with the help of her lover, she took him on a motorcycle to a canal, several kilometres away from their home. There, they strangled the man with Kajal's scarf and threw his body into the canal.

These incidents get added to a slew of cases of spouse killings in Uttar Pradesh. The stories also bring back the memory of the shocking drum murder in Meerut.

On March 3, Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput. They allegedly chopped the body into four pieces, stuffed them in a drum, and filled it with cement before fleeing to Himachal Pradesh.

The woman later confessed to the crime to her family, who informed the police.