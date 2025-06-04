Medical Aspirant, 18, Shoots Self Dead In Madhya Pradesh After Poor Result: Cops

A medical aspirant reportedly took his own life upon realising that his exam marks were insufficient to secure admission. The tragic incident occurred in the Maharajpura police station area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The 18-year-old student, preparing for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam, was found dead after using his father's licensed firearm, police said on Wednesday.

"He had been awaiting the release of the exam's answer key, and when it became available around 7 p.m., his father asked him about his marks. The student appeared visibly distressed and withdrawn. When his father did not receive an answer, he went downstairs to check the results himself. In the meantime, the student entered his father's room and shot himself with the licensed revolver. His father, a retired serviceman, later identified the student as Nikhil Pratap Singh," said Dharmendra Yadav, investigation officer.

The officer confirmed that the young man had been struggling with the realisation that his performance did not meet expectations.

Conversations about his exam results and performance seemed to weigh heavily on him, ultimately leading to this tragic decision.

According to the official, Nikhil used his father's firearm to inflict a fatal wound.

Family members rushed to the scene upon hearing the gunshot and immediately transported him to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his passing. His body was later sent for a post-mortem.

Reports indicate that Nikhil's father had settled in Gwalior to support his sons' education. He was actively involved in his son's preparation for the NEET exam and frequently accompanied him to coaching sessions.

Officials stated that "no suicide note was found at the scene".

The student's elder brother is currently pursuing a B.Tech degree.

The authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

