May 2024 Bring Happiness, Peace And Prosperity: President Murmu In New Year Message

President Murmu extended New Year greetind to all Indians living in India and abroad (File)

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of the new year and asked them to take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation.

The arrival of the new year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals, she said in a message.

The president has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of new year, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"May the year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all. May we continue to contribute to the progress of our country. Let us welcome the new year and take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation," President Murmu said.

"On the joyous occasion of new year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," she said.

