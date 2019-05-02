Mastermind Of Dantewada Maoist Attack That Killed BJP Lawmaker Shot Dead

A Naxal commander identified as Madvi Muyya (29), also known as Joga Kunjam, who had a cash reward of 8 lakh on his head, was killed today in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

Madvi Muyya was reportedly one of the masterminds in the killing of BJP lawmaker Bhima Mandavi earlier this month. The 40-year-old legislator was killed with four other people while on his way to a public meeting.

SP Dantewada: Naxal, Madvi Muyya, was one of the masterminds of the attack in which BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi&5 police personnel were killed. He was also one of the masterminds of Dantewada attack in which DD cameraman along with 2 security personnel had lost their lives last year. https://t.co/8jcakgkLO0 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019

The encounter took place during a morning search operation led by a joint team of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and District Force (DF) soldiers.

"When the patrolling team was advancing through forest between Perpa and Markamaris villages, around 450 km away from the capital Raipur, it came under fire from a group of ultras that led to the gun-battle," Girdhari Nayak told news agency PTI.

Madvi Muyya was reportedly also part of the April 2017 attack in Sukma, in which 25 security personnel were killed.

