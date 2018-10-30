Doordarshan Cameraman, 2 Cops Killed In Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh

Two policemen and a cameraperson from national broadcaster Doordarshan died in a Maoist attack in election-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, news agency ANI reported.

The Doordarshan team was in the Maoist-affected region for election coverage. The attack took place in the forests in Aranpur in Dantewada.

Three days ago, four soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force died after Maoists blew up their anti-landmine vehicle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Two other CRPF jawans were injured in the improvised explosive device or IED blast.

The 90 seats of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will vote in two phases - November 12 and November 20. The Maoist-affected districts of southern Chhattisgarh will vote in the first phase of polling.

Yesterday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was campaigning in Chhattisgarh , claimed that the number of Maoist-affected districts has reduced from 150 to 78-80 over the years.