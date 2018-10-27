4 Paramilitary Men Killed In Maoist Attack Ahead Of Chhattisgarh Polls

Elections will be held in Bijapur and other Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh on November 12.

All India | | Updated: October 27, 2018 18:25 IST
2 CRPF men were injured in the attack (Representational photo)

New Delhi: 

Four soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force have died after Maoists blew up their anti-landmine vehicle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today.

Two other CRPF jawans were injured in the improvised explosive device or IED blast.

Elections will be held in Bijapur and other Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh on November 12, in the first phase of voting for assembly elections in the state.

Voting for the rest of the Assembly constituencies would take place on November 20; results will be counted on December 11 along with four other states.

More details are awaited.
 

