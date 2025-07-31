2 Women Among 6 Maoists Held In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Explosives Seized

Police have arrested six Maoists, two of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2 lakh, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, and seized explosives from them, an official said on Wednesday.

They were arrested during the martyrs' week being observed by Maoists from July 28 to August 3.

"Security personnel apprehended two women Naxalites - Uika Seytu (32) and Uika Payki (33) - and four other cadres on Tuesday from a forest near Dharmapur village located under the Basaguda police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation," the official said.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG), local police and 210 Central Reserve Police Force's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were conducting the operation, he added.

Seytu was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (DAKMS) president, while Payki was active as Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) head. They carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he added.

The security forces seized tiffin bombs, detonators, safety fuse wires, electric wires, earth digging tools, pamphlets related to Maoist Martyrdom Week from them, the official said.

A local court sent them to prison, he added.

