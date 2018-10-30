Doordarshan Cameraman's Facebook Post Hours Before Death In Maoist Attack

Doordarshan camera person Achyuta Nanda Sahu had shared a smiling selfie online.

Five hours before his death, Doordarshan cameraperson Achyuta Nanda Sahu, who was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh today, had posted on Facebook several pictures taken in Dantewada. Mr Sahu and his two colleagues were in the Maoist-hit region to cover the November 12 Chhattisgarh election.

One of the pictures posted by him was a smiling selfie with the children in Dantewada region. He also posted two videos of waterfalls and captioned them -"At Dantewada Chhattisgarh Election Yatra."

The Doordarshan staff was accompanied by a patrolling team. Two policemen were killed and two others were injured in the Maoist attack that took place in the forests in Aranpur village in Dantewada.

Doordarshan News has condoled the death of its cameraperson. The national broadcaster tweeted, "#DDNews had deputed team to cover #Chhattisgarhpolls, comprising of Camera person-Achyuta Nanda Sahu, Dheeraj Kumar and MM Sharma. In a #Naxal attack AchyutaNandaSahu was martyred. The entire #DDNnews Family salutes his service and stands by his family in this hour of grief."