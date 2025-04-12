Advertisement
2 Maoists Dead In Chhattisgarh Encounter, Over 135 Killed So Far This Year

Bodies of two Maoists have been recovered from the spot so far, police said, adding that the operation was underway in the area.

A gunfight broke out in a forest in the Indravati National Park area around 9 am.
Bijapur:

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, police said.

A gunfight broke out in a forest in the Indravati National Park area around 9 am, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior official said.

Bodies of two Maoists have been recovered from the spot so far, he said, adding that the operation was underway in the area.

With the latest action, 137 Maoists have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 121 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

