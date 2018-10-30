Doordarshan Cameraman Among 3 Killed In Chhattisgarh's Maoist Attack: Updates

Two policemen and a cameraperson from national broadcaster Doordarshan died in a Maoist attack in election-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, news agency ANI reported.
The Doordarshan team was in the Maoist-affected region for election coverage. The attack took place in the forests in Aranpur in Dantewada.
Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20
Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada:
- The Maoist-affected districts of southern Chhattisgarh will vote in the first phase of polling.
- The attack took place in the forests in Aranpur in Dantewada. "Our party had gone to the area for patrolling. The Doordarshan crew was with them," P Sunder Raj, DIG, Naxal Operation, said.
- The Doordarshan cameraman has been identified as Achyuthanand Sahu.