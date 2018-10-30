Doordarshan Cameraman Among 3 Killed In Chhattisgarh's Maoist Attack: Updates

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 30, 2018 13:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Doordarshan Cameraman Among 3 Killed In Chhattisgarh's Maoist Attack: Updates

A Doordarshan cameraman and two security personnel died in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi: 

Two policemen and a cameraperson from national broadcaster Doordarshan died in a Maoist attack in election-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, news agency ANI reported.

The Doordarshan team was in the Maoist-affected region for election coverage. The attack took place in the forests in Aranpur in Dantewada.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20

Here are the updates on Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada:


Oct 30, 2018
13:30 (IST)


Today our patrolling party was ambushed by Naxals in Aranpur. Two of our personnel were martyred, and a DD cameraman was also injured and later succumbed. Two more personnel injured: DIG P Sundarraj told news agency ANI.

Oct 30, 2018
13:23 (IST)
Doordarshan Cameraman, 2 Cops Killed In Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh

Two policemen and a cameraperson from national broadcaster Doordarshan were killed in a Maoist attack today in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh which votes next month. Two policemen have been injured.

Oct 30, 2018
13:22 (IST)
Doordarshan Cameraman, 2 Cops Killed In Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh

Cameraman Achyuthanand Sahu was part of a Doordarshan crew in Chhattisgarh for election coverage.
Oct 30, 2018
13:22 (IST)
  • The 90 seats of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will vote in two phases - November 12 and November 20.
  • The Maoist-affected districts of southern Chhattisgarh will vote in the first phase of polling.
Oct 30, 2018
13:21 (IST)
  • The Doordarshan team was in the Maoist-affected regionfor election coverage and was accompanying a patrolling team in Dantewada.
  • The attack took place in the forests in Aranpur in Dantewada. "Our party had gone to the area for patrolling. The Doordarshan crew was with them," P Sunder Raj, DIG, Naxal Operation, said.
  • The Doordarshan cameraman has been identified as Achyuthanand Sahu.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Dantewada Maoist attackMaoist attack in ChhattisgarhDoordarshan cameraperson

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveDonald TrumpRBIRahul GandhiSania Mirza Shoaib MalikTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverFastrackAmwayAir Purifiers

................................ Advertisement ................................