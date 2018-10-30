Doordarshan Cameraman Among 3 Killed In Chhattisgarh's Maoist Attack: Updates

A Doordarshan cameraman and two security personnel died in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

Two policemen and a cameraperson from national broadcaster Doordarshan died in a Maoist attack in election-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, news agency ANI reported.

The Doordarshan team was in the Maoist-affected region for election coverage. The attack took place in the forests in Aranpur in Dantewada.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20

