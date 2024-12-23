Mastermind Of Kidnapping Gang Targeting Celebs Arrested In UP Encounter

He was allegedly involved in kidnapping of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the mastermind of a gang involved in the abduction of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal on the pretext of inviting them for an event, officials said on Monday. Later, another accused -- Ankit alias Pahadi -- surrendered.

Lavi Pal alias Rahul Saini was arrested after an encounter in which he was injured on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said, "On October 15, the accused, posing as Rahul Saini, invited film actor Mushtaq Khan for an event in Meerut on November 20, offering Rs 25,000 as advance payment and a flight ticket." "On November 20, Mushtaq Khan was picked up from the Delhi airport in a car and brought to Bijnor, where he was confined in a house in Chahshiri belonging to Lavi Pal," he added.

The actor managed to escape a day later.

"On the morning of November 21, when the kidnappers were asleep, Mushtaq Khan managed to flee and sought shelter at a nearby mosque. From there, he returned home. His event manager Shivam Yadav later filed a report at Bijnor Kotwali on December 9," Jha said.

Further investigations revealed that the gang used a similar modus operandi to target Pal in Meerut, the officer said.

During Khan's abduction, transactions worth Rs 2.5 lakh were made using his mobile phone. The police had already arrested six members of the gang but had been searching for Lavi Pal and three others.

Based on a tip-off, the police learned that Lavi Pal and his cousin Shubham would be arriving at Jain Farm at Mandawar Road on the night of Sunday-Monday.

"When officers attempted to apprehend them, they opened fire. A bullet hit SHO Uday Pratap's bulletproof jacket. In the ensuing encounter, Lavi Pal suffered a bullet injury in his leg while Shubham managed to escape," Jha said.

Lavi Pal was arrested and taken to the district hospital.

Additional Supreintendent of Police Sanjeev Bajpai said a country-made pistol, two cartridges, and Rs 35,050 extorted during Khan's abduction were recovered from Lavi Pal.

"There are plans to take strict action under the Gangster Act, and property acquired through criminal activities will also be seized," he said.

The Bijnor and the Meerut police had each placed a Rs 25,000 bounty on Lavi Pal.

The authorities are now interrogating him to uncover details about his gang's operations and other potential targets in the film industry.

Later, another accused Ankit alias Pahadi surrendered at Kotwali City, SHO Uday Pratap Singh said.

A video of Ankit before his surrender at the police station became widely circulated on social media.

The video purports to show Ankit pleading with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying, "Yogi ji, please forgive me. Save me from the Uttar Pradesh Police. I have committed the crime of kidnapping Sunil Pal." Sunil Pal was allegedly abducted on December 2 after being invited under the pretence of performing at an event. The kidnappers held him hostage for nearly 24 hours and released him only after extorting Rs 8 lakh in ransom.

Following this, Sunil's wife registered a zero FIR in Mumbai that was subsequently transferred to the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut, with the local police launching an investigation into the claims.

