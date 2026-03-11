UP Anti-Terrorism Squad Arrests Navy Lance Naik For Spying For Pakistan's ISI

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old Indian Navy Lance Naik on charges of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and sharing sensitive information related to naval assets.

The accused, identified as Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, is a resident of UP's Agra.

While speaking to NDTV, a senior official said that the arrest was made on March 10, following intelligence inputs indicating that an individual had established contact with a Pakistan-based ISI handler and was allegedly involved in espionage activities targeting India.

He further added, "The UP ATS received information suggesting that the suspect had been communicating with the ISI and passing on sensitive information. Acting on these inputs, the ATS initiated a detailed investigation and placed the suspect under electronic as well as physical surveillance."

During the probe, the identity of the suspect was established as Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, son of Balveer Singh, a native of Chitapur village under Kagarol police station in Agra district. Officials revealed that he was serving as a Lance Naik in the Navy and was posted at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

According to the UP ATS, the investigation confirmed that Adarsh had come in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and allegedly maintained communication with the handler over a period of time. Authorities claim that he transferred money from his bank account to the ISI handler and also shared photographs and information related to strategically sensitive naval warships.

Officials believe that the information shared by the accused could have had serious national security implications, as it allegedly involved images and details of naval assets considered strategically important.

After verifying the evidence during the course of the investigation and establishing his involvement in anti-national activities and espionage for the Pakistan-based intelligence network, the UP ATS arrested the accused on March 10.

Following his arrest, Adarsh Kumar was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. Authorities are now continuing their investigation to determine the extent of information shared, the duration of his contact with the ISI handler, and whether any other individuals may be involved in the espionage network.

Security agencies are also expected to examine communication records, financial transactions, and digital devices recovered from the accused as part of the ongoing probe.