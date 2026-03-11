Startup Co-Founder Raises Rs 1.9 Crore After X Post Goes Viral

A single post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has helped a startup secure nearly Rs 1.9 crore in funding, according to its co-founder Chanakya Shah. Shah, who co-founded Up and Run, shared the unexpected fundraising journey in a recent post on X. He said the company initially needed around Rs 80 lakh and decided to explore social media as a way to reach potential backers.

According to Shah, the response was far beyond expectations. From a single post, the startup received more than Rs 2 crore in confirmed investment offers.

"What surprised me the most was the sheer number of people who wanted to back us," Shah wrote, adding that many of those interested were actually consumers of the company's products who wanted to become investors.

We raised ₹1.91 crore.



Two months ago, if someone had told us we could raise money for our startup from X, we wouldn't have believed it.



So we needed about ₹80 lakh, so I posted a tweet.



What happened next was unexpected. From that single tweet, we had over ₹2 crore in… pic.twitter.com/sbfQe9iqV3 — Chanakya (@ChanakyaShah) March 11, 2026

Despite the overwhelming response, the startup chose to accept funding selectively. Shah said the company prioritised investors who could provide strategic value, open doors for future opportunities, and align with the firm's long-term vision.

In the end, the startup raised around Rs 1.9 crore in total funding. Of this, Rs 1 crore came from the company's angel investor network, while approximately Rs 90 lakh was contributed by individuals who connected through X.

Shah said he was "deeply humbled and grateful" for the support the startup received. He also indicated that he plans to share a detailed post in the future explaining the fundraising process, the steps involved, and the lessons learned along the way.