Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Udaipur, Property Damage Reported

Firefighting teams and additional vehicles from nearby areas are struggling to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited.

According to police, there has been a lot of damage to the property due to fire. (Representational)
Udaipur:

 A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone under the Sukher police station in Udaipur city on Friday afternoon, causing severe damage to the premises, though no loss of life was reported from the site.

Providing details on the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sukher Police Station, Ravindra Charan, said, "We received information regarding the fire incident around 4 pm. No casualty has been reported, but there has been a lot of damage to the property."

Firefighting teams and additional vehicles from nearby areas are struggling to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

