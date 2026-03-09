"Night Turned To Day": Residents Recall Israel's Strike On Iran Oil Depot

An Iranian television correspondent reported live from a spot in Tehran where massive flames and thick black smoke billowed from the oil depots after they were struck by Israel. During the live broadcast, the correspondent also pointed to a drone flying overhead.

A drone flew in the sky behind the reporter, while the fire continued to rage at the fuel storage facility, a video shared on social media showed.

???????? Iranian TV correspondent reports live from bombed oil depots in Tehran with massive flames raging behind him. pic.twitter.com/c2sQODuiI6 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 8, 2026

Residents in Iran have described the frightening moment multiple oil depots were hit by Israel in overnight strikes. According to the BBC, fuel storage facilities were targeted in Tehran and Karaj, a city located west of the capital.

People living nearby said the explosions were extremely powerful. One resident told the BBC that the blasts were so bright that "it was as if night had turned into day"; huge flames lit up the sky. "Karaj was calm for a day but now it's turned wild again – they've blown it up," he said.

Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, warned that the attacks caused fires and explosions that may release hazardous materials and toxic substances into the air and could endanger the lives of many residents.

"It started with a red light that lit up everything, followed by a wave that jolted the door," said another resident, as the US and Israel continue their strikes on Iran. "Then the sky lit up again, and a huge red cloud appeared," he said, explaining that people in the neighbourhood were confused and did not immediately understand what was happening.

After hearing the blast, the man went to the rooftop of his building and found that a nearby depot was on fire.

"You can smell the burning. I can't see the sun. There is a horrible smell. It's still there, I'm very tired," described a woman from Tehran.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has now entered its second week. The US and Israel launched a large military operation targeting Iranian leadership and military sites. They assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The attacks have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians. At least 11 people have been killed across the Gulf and another 11 in Israel, with thousands wounded, according to Al Jazeera.