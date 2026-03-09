"Acid Rain" Fears In Tehran As Israeli Strikes On Oil Depots Send Toxic Smoke Over City

Israeli airstrikes on oil depots sent shockwaves through global markets - but the impact on the ground was even more alarming. Residents reported a strange drizzle that many have begun calling "acid rain". Several oil storage facilities in Tehran and Alborz were struck by missiles on Saturday night, sparking massive fires as Iran's capital came under a fresh wave of heavy bombardment by American and Israeli forces. Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the burning depots, spreading across the skyline and draping Tehran in a dark, ominous shroud that resembled a vast cloud hanging over the city.

Fires at Oil Depots Send Toxic Smoke Across Tehran

Smoke rises after a strike on Shahran fuel tanks in Tehran on Saturday. (Reuters)

Mohammad Khatibi, a local journalist reporting for NDTV, described the situation in Tehran on Sunday.

"Last night was horrible for Iran. This is not cloud, but smoke from the fuel depots, which were hit last night. Right now, there is smoke in the air and people have hard time breathing because of the hydrocarbons and smoke that is combined with clouds," he said.

"When it rained earlier today (on Sunday), it caused the fall of hydrocarbons and cars were damaged because of particles of hydrocarbons," Khatibi said.

Also Read | One Strait, 20 Million Barrels: Could Hormuz Trigger An Oil Shock Bigger Than 1973?

Some of the people online posted frantic messages, calling the situation "apocalyptic". The Guardian said in a report that the black smoke completely covered the Sun, causing disoriented people to turn on the lights to see through the gloom.

Tehran today.



Toxic rain — which burns skin and destroys lungs — falls in a city of 10 people million after US‑Israeli strikes on fuel depots.



Trump and Israel are poisoning the skies of Iran and murdering civilians.



In what universe does any of this constitute “liberation”? pic.twitter.com/C1skE9jzt7 — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 8, 2026

Six people were killed and 20 injured in one of the sites.

After the rain, people complained of pain in their throat and eyes burning, as reported by users online.

Authorities Warn People to Stay Indoors

Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran. (Reuters)

Iran's environmental agency warned people in Tehran to stay indoors. Red Crescent said toxic chemicals in the drizzle could lead hurt skin and lungs, advising people to avoid switching on air conditioners or going out immediately after the rain.

Tehran's Governor recommended wearing masks outside.

The Effects Of "Toxic Rain"

One of the videos posted on social media shows fire erupting at an oil depot in Tehran. (AFP)

Dr Shahram Kordasti, a UK-based Iranian haemato-oncologist, told The Guardian that toxic gases and fine particulate matter could irritate the eyes and airways, worsen asthma, pulmonary conditions and heart disease, and increase the risk of some cancers.

"God knows what will happen to us. We still have water, electricity and food," Fortune quoted a resident in Tehran as saying, refusing to reveal her identity.

"It's very scary. Day and night, eating and sleeping - it's all over the place," another local told the outlet.

Iran's Fars news agency said three oil depots were targeted by Israeli jets on Saturday.