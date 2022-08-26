Masked Men Attack Car In Punjab, Injure Woman On Way To Rehab Centre: Cops

Police have registered a case against the yet-to-be-identified accused.

Three masked men hit a woman's car on Friday with bats and swords and injured her when she was on her way to her workplace at a drug de-addiction centre here in a local civil hospital.

The incident occurred on Kapurthala-Jalandhar National highway near PUDA colony, police said.

The woman, identified as Shaminder Kaur, told media at the civil hospital here that she was driving from Jalandhar along with her colleague to attend duty at the drug de-addiction centre.

"When we reached near PUDA colony near the city a white car which was chasing our car overtook and intercepted us and attacked our car with baseball bats and swords and smashed the windscreen. They badly damaged the car and injured me," she said, adding the attackers escaped in the car after the assault.

The other occupant of the car was not hurt in the incident, she said.

Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinder Bir Kaur told PTI that Shaminder Kaur had received injuries on her body and was stated to be out of danger.

Her medico-legal report has been sent to the police for registration of case against the accused, she said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh said police have registered a case against the yet-to-be-identified accused and further investigations were on.