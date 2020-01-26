Many Firsts In This Year's Parade For 71st Republic Day

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today.

Here is your five-point cheatsheet to the many firsts in this year's Republic Day.

Breaking from the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at National War Memorial, instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti, in Delhi. In a first, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF will perform daredevil stunts. The contingent will be led by Inspector Seema Nag, who will be seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle. This is for the first time that a "Tri-service formation" is taking part in the Republic Day parade. It will be followed by the ''Vic'' formation of Chinook helicopters, used for airlifting diverse loads to remote locations. Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) from Mission Shakti, the Dhanush artillery, the newly-inducted Chinook heavy lift and Apache attack choppers would be at display for the first time during the parade at the majestic Rajpath. Marching for the first time in the Republic Day parade will be the contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence. It will be followed by the Combined Band of Bengal Engineers Group and Centre, Brigade of Guards Training Centre, 3 Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Centre and Madras Regimental Centre.



Comments

India today celebrates its 71st Republic Day with a 90-minute parade where Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest. India's military might is on display at the parade that is set to witness many firsts. In a tweet this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation. "Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," PM Modi wrote. Twenty-two tableaus - 16 from states and union territories and the rest from various ministries and departments - will take part in the parade. Certain states, such as Bengal and Kerala, will not be represented after their tableau ideas were rejected by the centre.