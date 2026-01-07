Republic Day 2026: Parade Schedule, How To Book Tickets Online And Offline And More

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026 with the annual parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, showcasing the armed forces, cultural tableaux and civil contingents. The celebrations conclude with the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk.

Parade And Beating Retreat Schedule

Event Date Overview Republic Day Parade Jan 26, 2026 Main Republic Day celebration with military march-past, tableaux and performances Full Dress Rehearsal - Beating Retreat Jan 28, 2026 Final rehearsal of the closing ceremony Beating Retreat Ceremony Jan 29, 2026 Formal end to the Republic Day festivities with bands and ceremonial music

Ticket Booking: Dates, Prices And Methods

Booking window: Tickets for all events are on sale from 5 January to 14 January 2026 or until daily quotas are exhausted.

Event Ticket Price Republic Day Parade (Jan 26) Rs 20 and Rs 100 Full Dress Rehearsal (Jan 28) Rs 20 Beating Retreat ceremony (Jan 29) Rs 100

How to Book

Online: Through the official Aamantran portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in or via the Aamantran app. Bookings begin at 9:00 AM each day until the quota is filled. Valid government photo ID must be used at entry.

Offline: Physical counters in Delhi operate from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM between January 5 and 14. Locations include Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House reception, Rajiv Chowk and Kashmereu Gate.

Highlights to Expect

The Republic Day parade features aerial fly-pasts, precision drills, cultural tableaux from states and Union territories, and performances by schoolchildren and folk artists. It celebrates India's constitutional heritage and diverse culture.

For the first time, a carefully curated animal contingent of the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army will be showcased at this years parade, highlighting the critical role played by animals in safeguarding the nation's most challenging. The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, 10 Indian breed Army dogs, along with six conventional military dogs already in service.

Tips for Spectators

Tickets are limited and often sell out early; booking quickly after opening is advisable

Carry the same photo ID used at booking to enter the venue

Arrive early to clear security and get the best viewing spots

Last year, due to the unprecedented demand for tickets for Republic Day Celebrations 2025, the Ministry issued the passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the parade, held at the Kartavya Path on January 23, 2025.

The Defence Ministry said this decision reflected the commitment towards ensuring the maximum participation of the people in Republic Day Celebrations 2025.