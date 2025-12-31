Republic Day 2026 And Beating Retreat Tickets: How To Book, Expected Prices And Dates

As Republic Day 2026 approaches, many citizens are eager to watch the iconic parade live at India Gate. While the Ministry of Defence has not yet issued an official statement regarding ticket dates and prices for this year, an understanding of last year's process helps outline what to expect.

Last year, ticket bookings for the Republic Day parade opened from January 2 to January 11 through official government portals. This year, authorities are likely to follow a similar schedule. People interested in booking should closely monitor official websites, including rashtraparv.gov.in and aamantran.mod.gov.in, where updates and booking links are expected once the announcement is made.

Estimated Ticket Details (Based on Last Year)

Republic Day Parade Tickets (Expected): Rs 20 to Rs 100, depending on the seating area and enclosure.

Children above the legal age will require their own ticket, similar to last year's rules.



Beating Retreat Ceremony Tickets:

Full Dress Rehearsal (28 January) - Rs 20

Beating Retreat Event (29 January) - Rs 100

The Ministry of Defence typically sets these prices, and they may see slight changes this year.

How to Book

Tickets can be purchased through:

Online Portal: aamantran.mod.gov.in

Mobile App: Aamantran app (available via the Mobile Seva App Store or QR code when released)

Offline Booking Option:



For those who prefer in-person booking, passes may also be available at designated counters. Visitors must present an original photo ID such as:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

Driving Licence

PAN Card

Passport

Government‑issued Identity Card

Counters are usually set up at locations such as Seva Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

What to Expect - Once tickets are released, interested viewers should:

Register early, as passes are limited and high in demand.

Carry valid photo ID to the venue.

Follow official portals for real updates and avoid unofficial sites.

This outline is based on last year's ticketing arrangements and serves as a guide until official details for Republic Day 2026 are released.