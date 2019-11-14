'Rahul Gandhi Used Father's Ill Health...': Tweets Manohar Parrikar's Son

Soon after Rafale verdict, Manohar Parrikar's son posted series of tweets hitting out at Congress. (File)

Utpal Parrikar, son of BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, who died earlier this year, said on Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case was a "learning experience" for Rahul Gandhi.

Utpal Parrikar hit out at the Congress leader on Twitter after the Supreme Court's ruling.

#RafaleVerdict is out and I hope this is a good learning experience for @RahulGandhi . I can give benefit of doubt that he did all this as part of Ill-planned political game, just the way he used visit to my ailing father for politics. (1/3) — उत्पल Parrikar (@uparrikar) November 14, 2019

Because the alternate is to cast a suspicion the least of which is Industrial espionage if you believe news reports about him pal around with UK based defence offset contractor or worst treasonous behaviour of secretly hobnobbing with Ambassador of adversarial country even (2/3) — उत्पल Parrikar (@uparrikar) November 14, 2019

during Doklam standoff. So sure in absence of any

hard evidence I'll give benefit of doubt and wish he learned thing or two from this saga. #Rafale#RafaleVerdict (3/3) — उत्पल Parrikar (@uparrikar) November 14, 2019

He was referring to Mr Gandhi's visit to ailing Manohar Parrikar, then chief minister of Goa, at latter's residence on January 29.

Mr Gandhi had claimed that Manohar Parrikar told him that he (as defence minister) was kept in the dark by prime minister Narendra Modi about changes made in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

Mr Parrikar had denied Mr Gandhi's claim, saying the Congress leader should not misuse a five-minute courtesy visit for political mileage.

Manohar Parrikar died on March 17 this year.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rebuked Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the top court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against PM Modi in connection with the Rafale deal, but closed the contempt proceedings against Mr Gandhi with a "word of caution" that he must be more careful in future.

