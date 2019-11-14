"Rahul Gandhi Used Father's Ill Health...": Tweets Manohar Parrikar's Son

Utpal Parrikar hit out at the Congress leader on Twitter after the Supreme Court's ruling on Rafale.

All India | | Updated: November 14, 2019 18:57 IST
'Rahul Gandhi Used Father's Ill Health...': Tweets Manohar Parrikar's Son

Soon after Rafale verdict, Manohar Parrikar's son posted series of tweets hitting out at Congress. (File)


Panaji: 

Utpal Parrikar, son of BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, who died earlier this year, said on Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case was a "learning experience" for Rahul Gandhi.

He was referring to Mr Gandhi's visit to ailing Manohar Parrikar, then chief minister of Goa, at latter's residence on January 29.

Mr Gandhi had claimed that Manohar Parrikar told him that he (as defence minister) was kept in the dark by prime minister Narendra Modi about changes made in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

Mr Parrikar had denied Mr Gandhi's claim, saying the Congress leader should not misuse a five-minute courtesy visit for political mileage.

Manohar Parrikar died on March 17 this year.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rebuked Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the top court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against PM Modi in connection with the Rafale deal, but closed the contempt proceedings against Mr Gandhi with a "word of caution" that he must be more careful in future.



