Manohar Parrikar's Life In Danger Over Rafale Files, Says Congress

Manohar Parrikar was Union Defence Minister when the Rafale deal was signed.

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's life is in danger because he possesses key files related to corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar said in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind. He also demanded "fool-proof" security to the former Defence Minister.

The Goa Congress also questioned the delay in filing of a police complaint in connection with a controversial audio clip, in which state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has purportedly claimed that Manohar Parrikar stashed files related to the Rafale deal in his bedroom. On Wednesday, he asserted that the clip was doctored.

"The Congress apprehends that attempts on the life of Manohar Parrikar may be made to obtain the files from those who want that details of Rafale deal must not come in public domain," Mr Chodankar said in his letter to the President.

In the audio clip, which created a ruckus in Parliament on Wednesday, Vishwajit Rane in is heard in a telephonic conversation with a journalist, where Manohar Parrikar is stated to have said that the Rafale files were stored in the bedroom of the private residence.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Goa has also demanded that he be sacked from the cabinet on account of his discretion as well as a delay in filing a FIR in the matter.

"This is a matter of national security and no FIR is being filed despite the Health Minister denying it is his voice... Rane should be sacked for running down the image of the Chief Minister and saying that he is holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ransom over the Rafale files," Congress spokesperson Urfan Mulla said on Saturday.

