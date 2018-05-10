Manohar Parrikar Responding Well To Treatment In US, Says Suresh Prabhu Suresh Prabhu spoke to Manohar Parrikar and expressed hope that he would return soon to resume his responsibilities of "developing Goa as a leading state".

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manohar Parrikar left for the US to get treated, in the first week of March (File Photo) Panaji: is responding well to his treatment in the US, Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said today.



Mr Prabhu spoke to the chief minister and expressed hope that he would return soon to resume his responsibilities of "developing Goa as a leading state".



Mr Parrikar, 62, is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US.



The former defence minister



Mr Prabhu wished a speedy recovery to Mr Parrikar in a tweet today.



"Spoke to @manoharparrikar, who is responding well to medical treatment in the US. Wishing him well for speedy recovery so he returns to India soon to resume his responsibilities of developing #Goa as leading state," the Union minister tweeted.



BJP president Amit Shah is expected to visit Goa on May 13 to address the party workers near Panaji.



Before leaving Goa, Mr Parrikar had formed



The committee comprises Sudin Dhavalikar (of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Francis D'Souza (of the BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (of the Goa Forward Party).



The MGP and the Goa Forward Party are allies of the ruling BJP in the coastal state.



