Manohar Parrikar Likely To Return To India Next Month, Says BJP Leader

"Parrikar is responding positively to the treatment in the US. All his parameters are normal and he would be taking treatment for another fortnight there before coming back to India in the second week of April," the BJP Goa unit leader said.
However, he said, there is no clarity on whether the chief minister would continue with his check-up at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he returns or he would come to Goa.
Mr Parrikar was initially admitted to Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis last month. He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget on February 21.
After spending a couple of days at home, he was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji.
Later, he again went to Lilavati Hospital on March 5 and from there he was taken to the US.
Before leaving Goa, Mr Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues in his absence.
Comments
The Goa BJP on Saturday said there was no question of a change in leadership due to the illness of Mr Parrikar.