Manohar Parrikar Likely To Return To India Next Month, Says BJP Leader Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has gone to the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment

Share EMAIL PRINT Manohar Parrikar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital before he was taken to the US Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "responding positively" to the medical treatment in the US and is expected to return to India in the second week of April, a senior BJP leader said today. Mr Parrikar left from Goa for Mumbai in the first week of March. He later went to the US for further treatment of a pancreatic ailment.



"Parrikar is responding positively to the treatment in the US. All his parameters are normal and he would be taking treatment for another fortnight there before coming back to India in the second week of April," the BJP Goa unit leader said.



However, he said, there is no clarity on whether the chief minister would continue with his check-up at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he returns or he would come to Goa.



Mr Parrikar was initially admitted to Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis last month. He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget on February 21.



After spending a couple of days at home, he was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji.



Later, he again went to Lilavati Hospital on March 5 and from there he was taken to the US.



Before leaving Goa, Mr Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues in his absence.



The committee comprises Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Francis D'Souza of the BJP and Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party. The MGP and the Goa Forward Party are allies of the ruling BJP in the coastal state.



The Goa BJP on Saturday said there was no question of a change in leadership due to the illness of Mr Parrikar.





