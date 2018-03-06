Manohar Parrikar Likely To Travel To US For 'Specialised Expert Treatment'

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has informed Governor Mridula Sinha that he was likely to travel to the US for "specialised expert treatment" for his "medical condition".The letter, dated March 5, also said that the Chief Minister had already consulted doctors abroad for his treatment."I have been advised by an expert team of doctors in Goa as well as in Mumbai ... to travel overseas for specialist expert treatment of my medical condition."As such, I am likely to leave for the US," Mr Parrikar said in his letter.The Chief Minister, who has been in and out of hospitals since February 15, left for Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Monday evening where he is being treated for "mild pancreatitis", according to an official statement.