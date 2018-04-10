Manohar Parrikar Likely To Return From US In May: Goa BJP Leader The chief minister flew to the USA in the first week of March after he was advised advanced medical treatment in Mumbai.

Mr Parrikar, who complained of stomach pain on February 14.



Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar , who is undergoing treatment in the USA for a pancreatic ailment, is likely to return next month, a state BJP leader said today.The chief minister flew to the USA in the first week of March after he was advised advanced medical treatment by the doctors at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.Sadanand Tanavade, the state BJP general secretary, said Mr Parrikar's condition was improving."The chief minister's condition is improving and he is responding well to treatment. He is likely to come back to Goa next month," Mr Tanavade said at a press conference here.Mr Parrikar, who complained of stomach pain on February 14, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day.He was discharged on February 22 and presented Budget in the Goa Assembly on the same day upon return. Later, he was again admitted to Lilavati Hospital on March 5, from where he was taken to the US.A cabinet advisory committee, consisting of senior ministers, has been authorised to take decisions in his absence.