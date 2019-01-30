Manohar Parrikar Criticises Rahul Gandhi For Using Visit For ''Political Gains'': Live Updates

The Congress president had met the 63-year-old Goa Chief Minister, who is suffering from a serious ailment, on Tuesday.

All India | | Updated: January 30, 2019 18:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Manohar Parrikar Criticises Rahul Gandhi For Using Visit For ''Political Gains'': Live Updates

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar also accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of lying.

New Delhi: 

Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for visiting him on the pretext of enquiring about his health, but later using it for "petty political gains". He also said the two leaders leaders had not spoken about Rafale deal and accused Mr Gandhi of making a false statement.

Mr Parrikar said in his letter that he had received Mr Gandhi in a "healthy political spirit" despite the fact that he was fighting a severe ailment. Mr Gandhi had met the 63-year-old Goa Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Here are the LIVE Updates on their meeting:


Jan 30, 2019
18:47 (IST)
"Truth is always exposed..", says former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Manohar Parrikar's letter to Rahul Gandhi.
Jan 30, 2019
18:29 (IST)
Read Manohar Parrikar's Letter To Rahul Gandhi On Rafale, Illness
A day after Rahul Gandhi met Manohar Parrikar, suffering from a serious ailment, on Tuesday, the 63-year-old today wrote a letter to the Congress President slamming him for the visit and accused him of lying about having a conversation about the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Jan 30, 2019
18:29 (IST)
Accusing Rahul Gandhi of making a false statement, Manohar Parrikar denied that the two leaders had discussed the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Jan 30, 2019
18:28 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday, a day after he tweeted that Mr Parrikar was in possession of "explosive Rafale secrets".
No more content

Trending

Manohar ParrikarRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mahatma GandhiInterim BudgetMartyrs' DayMahatma Gandhi QuotesChanda KochharUnion BudgetShamita ShettyLive TVManohar ParrikarHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesFish DeadPUBGRedmi GoHonor View 20

................................ Advertisement ................................