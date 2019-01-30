Manohar Parrikar Criticises Rahul Gandhi For Using Visit For ''Political Gains'': Live Updates

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar also accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of lying.

Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for visiting him on the pretext of enquiring about his health, but later using it for "petty political gains". He also said the two leaders leaders had not spoken about Rafale deal and accused Mr Gandhi of making a false statement.

Mr Parrikar said in his letter that he had received Mr Gandhi in a "healthy political spirit" despite the fact that he was fighting a severe ailment. Mr Gandhi had met the 63-year-old Goa Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Here are the LIVE Updates on their meeting: