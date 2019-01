Rahul Gandhi met Manohar Parrikar at his Goa office yesterday. (File)

A day after Rahul Gandhi met Manohar Parrikar, suffering from a serious ailment, on Tuesday, the 63-year-old today wrote a letter to the Congress President slamming him for the visit and accused him of lying about having a conversation about the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Here is Manohar Parrikar's full letter to Rahul Gandhi :

