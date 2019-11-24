PM Modi To Address 59th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat Today

Mann Ki Baat is PM Modi's monthly radio programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' today.

"Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted today.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had asked people to share their ideas for the programme.

"Looking forward to this month's #MannKiBaat. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Alternatively, you can share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi had tweeted.

In the last edition of the programme on October 27, the Prime Minister spoke on various issues like urging people to buy local products and the idea of festival tourism on ''Mann Ki Baat''.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.