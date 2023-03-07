Manish Sisodia's Day 1 In Jail: Senior Citizen's Cell, Dreaded Criminals As Neighbours

He is under CCTV surveillance.

Delhi former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is now lodged in Tihar jail after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case. The jail officials told ANI that the 51-year-old AAP senior leader has been kept in a senior citizen's cell, and is not sharing the cell with anyone at present. He is under CCTV surveillance.

"Sisodia is lodged in ward number 9, with mounted CCTVs, of Tihar Jail number 1," jail officials said, adding that he will be sharing his cell with another person in near future. He also has some dreaded criminals as neighbours in the same ward.

The AAP leader was taken to Tihar jail in the afternoon, after which he had to undergo some medical tests. "After reaching Tihar Jail on Monday afternoon, Sisodia underwent a medical test and his report came normal," the officials added.

He has been provided with a 'Sparsh Kit', which includes toothpaste, soap, toothbrush, and other items of daily needs.

Speaking on the former Delhi minister's first night in jail, the official said, "During dinner time, as per schedule, at around 6-7.30 pm, Sisodia was offered chapati, rice and aloo matar."

The officials went on to add that as per the jail manual, Mr Sisodia, who is an under trial prisoner, can don his personal clothes as per his convenience. For the first night, he was provided with extra clothing from prison. Mr Sisodia's family is likely to visit him today with his personal clothing and items.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday will question him in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, said sources.

Mr Sisodia was arrested last Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday sent Mr Sisodia to judicial custody for 14 days after noting that CBI didn't demand further custody of him at this time, but it may be sought later if required.

Manish Sisodia has been allowed to have medicines prescribed in his MLC conducted by the CBI officials.

He has also been permitted to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the judicial custody period.

As requested by Mr Sisodia's side, the court also directed the jail superintendent to consider the request of keeping the accused in the vipassana cell/meditation cell.

The CBI during the hearing submitted that he has not supported the investigation, and the witnesses were terrified.

On the last date, the court issued notice to CBI on bail moved by Mr Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

The former Delhi Minister in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.

After the court's order, party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Unless bail is decided, the court has no option but to extend judicial custody. Today, CBI had no questions for which they would've sought Manish Sisodia's interrogation. The bail hearing is on March 10 when it'll be decided if he gets bail or his custody is extended."

