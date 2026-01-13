Canada Arrests Man For Largest Gold Heist. Hunt On For Other Accused In India

The police in Canada's Peel on Monday arrested a man in connection with Project 24K, an investigation into the theft of more than $20 million in gold bars, the largest gold heist in the country's history.

Arsalan Chaudhary, 43, was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport as he flew in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The police said that Chaudhary has "no fixed address".

He has been charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The $20 Million Gold Heist In Canada

A flight arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport from Zurich, Switzerland, on April 17, 2023, carrying a cargo shipment containing about 400 kilograms of .9999-pure gold – equivalent to 6,600 bars and valued at more than $20 million – along with $2.5 million in foreign currency.

The shipment was offloaded and transported to a separate location on airport property but was reported missing hours later.

The police then launched a cross-border investigation and identified and charged, or issued warrants for, ten people in connection with the theft.

Among those was Simran Preet Panesar, a 33-year-old man from Brampton. Panesar, a former Air Canada employee who is believed to be in India, is said to have helped identify and divert a cargo shipment by manipulating airline systems.

He was last year traced to a rented flat on the outskirts of Chandigarh. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued against Panesar.

Other Accused In Canada's Largest Gold Heist

Another accused, Archit Grover, was arrested at Pearson International Airport in May 2024 as he flew in from India.

Those arrested so far also include 54-year-old Parmpal Sidhu and 40-year-old Amit Jalota, both from Ontario.

Ammad Chaudhary, 43, Ali Raza, 37, and Prasath Paramalingam, 36, have also been arrested.

Durante King-Mclean, a 27-year-old man from Brampton, is currently in custody in the United States over firearms trafficking-related charges.

"This investigation demonstrates the dedication and expertise of Peel Regional Police in tackling complex, high-stakes crime. Project 24K is a clear example of how our officers, working alongside national and international partners, can disrupt sophisticated criminal activity and hold those responsible accountable. Let it be known: no matter where you try to run or hide, we will find you," Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said.