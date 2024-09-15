'Automatic Weapons Used In Protests, Bullet Marks On Vehicles': Manipur Police

A police vehicle with bullet marks in Manipur

The Manipur Police on Sunday expressed concern over the use of sophisticated weapons to target security personnel during protests and urged people to refrain from using such means to make their point.

"We want to remind the public that the police department's duty is to maintain law and order and to respond to armed attacks by miscreants. We have sustained multiple casualties during these challenging times," Deputy Inspector General (Range 1) N Herojit Singh told reporters.

"In recent agitations, traditional forms of protests have been replaced with lethal methods targeting security forces. Demonstrators have engaged in stone-throwing, shooting iron pieces from slingshots, firing tear gas shells, and using automatic firearms," Mr Singh said, highlighting the shift in protest tactics.

"We have evidence of automatic weapons being fired during protests. At Khabeisoi, firing from automatic weapons injured an officer in-charge of Imphal East Commando and another policeman recently. In Kakwa, Imphal West district, firing from automatic weapons left bullet marks on our vehicles," he said.

"We want to say that police forces use maximum restraint when dealing with protesters. Although there has been no retaliation from police in response to automatic weapon fire, we have reports of protesters getting injured when we use minimal, non-lethal anti-riot measures," the officer said.

He said the police have detained people who come from other localities to participate in sabotage during protests. "During protests, we have detained people from outside localities. We urge people to use democratic and non-violent methods for their demands. Entering highly sensitive areas and destroying public property will be met with strong measures. Police are part of the community and not the enemy. Protests aimed primarily at targeting and attacking the police should cease immediately," Mr Singh said.

He requested the media to avoid live coverage of protests, which can incite others to join.

"Without law and order, society cannot function. If conventional methods to maintain law and order fail and alternative measures are used, it will be unfortunate for everyone," he said.

Superintendent of Police (Imphal West) Ksh Shivakanta Singh said they have seen situations where locals cooperated with the police and persuaded demonstrators to avoid violence.

"We urge community elders to help restrain those who come to protests under the influence of alcohol and engage in violent behaviour. Cooperation will help us manage the situation more effectively," he said.