Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Manipur Hit By Series Of Earthquakes, Strongest One Was 5.2 Magnitude

The earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck Churachandpur district at 1.54 am, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Manipur Hit By Series Of Earthquakes, Strongest One Was 5.2 Magnitude
No casualties or damage have been reported so far, officials said. (Representational)
Imphal:

A series of earthquakes struck Manipur on Wednesday, the strongest one being 5.2 magnitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck Churachandpur district at 1.54 am, it said.

A second one of 2.5 magnitude hit Noney district at 2.26 am, while a third one of 3.9 magnitude struck Churachandpur at 10.23 am, it added.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Manipur Earthquake, Manipur, Earthquake News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com