'7 Months, No Chargesheet': Manipur High Court Orders NIA To Give Report On Jiribam Massacre Probe

The Manipur High Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit a "detailed progress report" on the Jiribam killings, in which three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community were killed by Kuki Hmar insurgents in November 2024.

The court noted that "if the chargesheet is not filed, the matter should be viewed seriously."

A division bench comprising Chief Justice K Somasekhar and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh issued the order on Monday after hearing a petition filed by Soram Tekendrajit.

The court expressed concern over the apparent lack of progress in the investigation.

Referring to the November 11, 2024, incident, the bench said, "An FIR [first information report] was registered on the same day by the competent authority. However, to date, no progress report has been submitted by the investigating agency under the provisions of Section 167 of the CrPC, and no chargesheet has been filed."

"It has been more than seven months since the incident occurred. If the chargesheet is not filed, the matter should be viewed seriously," the court said.

Directing the NIA to submit a detailed progress report, the bench scheduled the next hearing for July 24.

Three women and three children, including a 10-month-old infant, from the Meitei community were kidnapped on November 11 last year by Kuki Hmar insurgents from Borobekra in Jiribam district.

Their bullet-riddled bodies were later recovered from Barak river along Manipur-Assam border on November 15.

Two civilians were also killed, and several houses were burnt during the attack.